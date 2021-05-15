Gahanna community gathers to combat food insecurity

Crossroads Columbus Church invited members and families to put together 30,000 snack pack boxes

On Saturday, Crossroads Columbus Church invited members and families to put together 30,000 snack pack boxes in hopes of combating food insecurity within the community.

The snack packs will serve as supplemental packs to organizations throughout the city and will go to kids this summer. The boxes will be delivered through local schools and nonprofit partners.

“One in five people in Ohio and in Kentucky suffer from food insecurity, and we know that the pandemic has increased those numbers, Mid Ohio Food Collective this week told me that they’re seeing new customers every single week that are all still pandemic related and in addition to that 69 million meals are missed in Franklin County alone, Vicki Diller, Community Pastor Crossroads Columbus, said.

Items like Marconi and Cheese, peanut butter, spaghetti, chips, cookies and soup were packed into the boxes.

“It’s a huge deal, you think all through the school year, they get at least one meal, two meals a day and in the summer they really go off of anything, but now it’s changed a little with the government doing a lot of assistance with schools, which is awesome and so we’re just coming in to add more with the schools, to get them what they need,” Dakota Draper, staff member, said.

Crossroads Columbus is hoping to continue their efforts in making an impact in the community, in any way they can.