Gahanna announces return of Independence Day celebrations

GAHANNA, Ohio — The city of Gahanna announced Friday the return of its festivities for Independence Day, including its fireworks show and the annual parade.

"After a year of challenges and adversity, we look forward to again enjoying our traditional activities with neighbors and friends,” stated Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin.

The city plans to hold its annual fireworks show at Gahanna Municipal Golf Course on July 3. People will have to register to view the fireworks to avoid overcrowding and allow social distancing, according to a release.

The city is recommending those who are not vaccinated wear masks.