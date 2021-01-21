Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Gabriella Harris was last seen in the area of Francinelane Drive and Kenneylane Blvd. in northwest Columbus on Jan. 18.

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Gabriella Faith Harris was last seen in the area of Francinelane Drive and Kenneylane Blvd. in northwest Columbus on Jan. 18.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds with dirty blonde hair with teal highlights and blue eyes.

Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black stretch pants and black boots. She has a nose hoop ring in her right nostril.