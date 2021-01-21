Columbus police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl

Gabriella Harris was last seen in the area of Francinelane Drive and Kenneylane Blvd. in northwest Columbus on Jan. 18.

UPDATE:

Columbus police say Harris was safely located and in good health and is in her mother's custody.

Original story

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Gabriella Faith Harris was last seen in the area of Francinelane Drive and Kenneylane Blvd. in northwest Columbus on Jan. 18.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds with dirty blonde hair with teal highlights and blue eyes.

Gabriella was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black stretch pants and black boots. She has a nose hoop ring in her right nostril.