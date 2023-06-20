Funeral to be held for Plain City newborn found dead in garbage truck

The funeral will be held at the Ferguson Funeral Home on Saturday between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Forest Grove Cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The village of Plain City is hosting a memorial for a newborn girl who was found dead in the back of a garbage truck last week.

The newborn's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found by an employee on Bluestem Lane on June 15.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said the village will be hosting a proper memorial for the newborn who they are calling "Madison Baby Doe."

The funeral will be held at the Ferguson Funeral Home on Saturday between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Forest Grove Cemetery.

"One thing I wanted to do and one thing the community wanted to do was make sure this baby had a proper burial," McKee said.

McKee said multiple local companies, the fire department, coroner's office, funeral home and residents who helped make the funeral happen.

"This is the Plain City I know. I've been here 27 years, I've seen plain city do this so many times, they just want to help out and they just continue to want to help out even with this,” McKee said.

Mayor Jody Carny said, as a mother, she mourns with the community.

“You want to hope that everyone has a good life, in reality there's some people out there that do not have good situations or people or family to turn to, so I think that's what makes me emotional as a mother and as having a solid family, It just makes me sad that there's a lot of people out there that just don't have that," Carny said.

Carney says if you find yourself in a difficult situation as a new parent, there are resources for support.

"I think our local churches are really good resources along with we have daily needs assistance which may help young mothers who may not have those resources,” Carny said.