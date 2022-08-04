Funeral service honors northwest Ohio officer killed while attempting to stop fleeing suspects

Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was fatally stuck while attempting to stop suspects fleeing in a car on Interstate 75.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLUFFTON, Ohio — A funeral service Friday is honoring the life of a northwest Ohio police officer killed in the line of duty.

Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was fatally stuck while attempting to stop suspects fleeing in a car on Interstate 75.

His death came as a shock to the community he spent 11 years protecting. Colleagues and loved ones gathered at Cory-Rawson High School, where Francis graduated in 1998, to say goodbye on Thursday.

When he wasn’t serving his community as an officer, Francis served in other ways as a teacher and coach.

Police arrested three suspects in connection to Francis’ death. Emin Johnson, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, while 19-year-old Dante Tate and 21-year-old Zachary Love are both charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply. 10TV recently learned Love is from Columbus.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the chase is ongoing.