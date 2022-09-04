Funeral held for 10-year-old boy, aunt killed in Chillicothe garage fire

Friends, family and school faculty came out to show their support.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Family and friends mourn the loss of 10-year-old Shane Lane Jr. and his aunt, Heidi Proehl Guysinger who died in a garage fire in Chillicothe last Tuesday.

A funeral service was held Saturday at the Chillicothe Intermediate School where friends, family and school faculty came out to show their support.

"One minute they're here and the next minute they're gone, and there's nothing you can do to get them back,” says father Shane Lane Sr. “Waking up in the house every day is so hard to do, because I find myself hollering for him and it’s just, it’s hard. It’s hard to lose a kid.”

Shane Lane Sr. and his wife, Jessica Lane Betts woke up Monday evening to startling sounds. Their garage was on fire and above the garage were their son, Shane Lane Jr. and his aunt, Heidi Proehl Guysinger.

Shane Lane Sr. shares with 10TV that he was just feet away from his son when the garage was completely engulfed in flames.

Friends and family remember Guysinger as the go-getter redhead who was always there for anyone in need.

"We grew up together, she was like a sister to me, I couldn't ask for a better cousin,” cousin Ronnie Miller said.

“Every time she called me, she'd go "Aunt Jacky, this is your red-headed niece!" Jackie Hill, Heidi’s aunt, said.

As friends and family mourn, they also wait for an answer about what happened. The cause of the deadly fire still remains unknown.

"She was trying to make a better life for herself, and it was stolen from her, and I hope she gets justice,” shares Steven Lane, Heidi’s father.

In the meantime, family members are holding onto each other a little tighter. They say life will never be the same.

"God doesn't promise you to wake up every day so you love what you have at that moment in time and you love it with all your heart,” said Shane Lane Sr.