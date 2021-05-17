Fully vaccinated Ohioans no longer required to wear masks under amended health order

The health order was amended to fall in line with recently updated guidance from the CDC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fully vaccinated Ohioans are no longer required to wear a mask in most settings, Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

The health order was amended to fall in line with recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states Americans can resume normal, pre-pandemic activities without a mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new order still suggests that Ohioans wear masks in health care settings and when taking public transportation. Additionally, businesses and employers will still have the authority to require masks.

Ohio’s health order also aligns with CDC guidance requiring masks and social distancing within congregate living settings, such as long-term care facilities.

The updated guidance comes less than a week after DeWine announced the state’s health orders would soon lift. That official date is set for June 2, giving Ohioans more time to receive the vaccine, DeWine said.