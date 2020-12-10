'He was the light of everyone’s life': Friends continue to honor Ohio State student killed in shooting

Loved ones of 23-year-old Chase Meola are still trying to process what happened Sunday morning.

“This isn’t real, it can’t happen to him, he had so much going for him and I remember going up to my parents' room and I just sat there and I told them and just had tears streaming down my face,” Nicole Mozolewski said.

Mozolewski said she met Meola through mutual friends and he was her first best guy friend at The Ohio State University.

“I would say he was the light of everyone’s life,” Mozolewski said.

Columbus police said officers were called to East 14th Avenue Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. They said Meola was shot and killed in the parking area behind the Phi Kappa Psi house.

Ohio State officials said they were told party-goers were asked to leave the house party and that’s when an “altercation” happened outside.

Another friend of Meola’s, who did not want his name shared for safety reasons, said he was one of the nicest people he’s ever met.

“My parents woke me up around like 3:30 in the morning to tell me and that was the worst wake-up call I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

Over the phone, he said, “I feel like it’s not even real.”

They met in the elevators in an Ohio State dorm on their way to a fraternity rush event.

“Chase has been my best friend since freshman year of college," he said.

They immediately clicked and said they became fraternity brothers.

“He was actually my little in the fraternity, even though he’s like a year older than me," he said.

He said Meola was a people’s person.

“I relied on Chase so much and we talked with each other and confided in each other about everything," he said.

Mozolewski agrees with this. She said she just talked to him last week, but hadn’t seen him since the end of July.

She said it’s been really hard for her and everyone who knew him.

Friends told us he was known for his outgoing personality, his humor, his dance moves, his big heart and his selflessness.

“If you’re having a bad day, he would drop what he’s doing and try to make you feel better,” Mozolewski said.

She also said he was known for always wearing a big gold cross on his chest.

Friends said if he saw them right now, he’d tell them not to be sad.

“I can even see him just like shaking my shoulders like 'Nic, it’s OK,'” Mozolewski said.

They want to leave the community with their favorite memories and feelings towards Meola.



“What I would like people to remember most about Chase is just that he was the funniest person I have ever met," his unidentified friend said. "He had his own language, he created insane words that nobody could even think of. He was just an absolute ball of energy, he would light up every room that he went to. There wasn’t a single moment even if you were feeling down that Chase couldn’t walk into the room and make you laugh.”