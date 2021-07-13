'She was outgoing, she was funny': Friend of teen killed in west Columbus speaks out

Gretchen Hazlett said she's been friends with 17-year-old Jayce O'Neal most of their lives. O'Neal was shot and killed Monday evening in west Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The friend of a teenage girl who was shot and killed Monday evening in west Columbus described her as smart, funny and outgoing.

Gretchen Hazlett said she's been friends with 17-year-old Jayce O'Neal most of their lives.

"We would have sleep-overs all the time. We would be at each other's houses all the time," Hazlett said.

The two would also hang out with 16-year-old Marizah Thomas, the girl accused of shooting and killing O'Neal in the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive.

According to police, Thomas and O'Neal were fighting Monday evening when Thomas reportedly pulled out a gun and shot O'Neal.

Al Bretz is lives in the area and was sitting outside when he heard a fight between the two girls.

Bretz said the two were fighting, a boy tried to separate them and then Thomas ran inside.

"As soon as she entered the door, the gun must have been really close by because she came out within a second and came out...'pow pow',” Bretz said.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Forrest Street Tuesday morning.

Bryant Hazlett, Gretchen's dad, says O'Neal was like a daughter to him.

“She's an only child, a single mom. She worked hard for her kid. She loved her kid. My heart breaks, and I'm only the best friend’s dad. I can't imagine what she is feeling like,” Bryan said with tears in his eyes.