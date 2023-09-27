'She didn't deserve this': Friend of Galloway woman killed in apparent ambush shares memories

Caring, nurturing, extremely talented and a light are just some of the ways Angel Gomez's friend described her.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — Caring, nurturing, extremely talented and a light are just some of the ways Karla Larson-Miller described her beloved friend Angel Gomez.

She and Angel met working together as hair stylists and quickly became the best of friends.

Larson-Miller said she expressed her love for people through her work by being a rock for others.

“She’s beautiful on the outside, but she’s also beautiful on the inside,” Larson-Miller.

Angel’s smile was taken away from so many who loved her.

She was found shot to death at a home on Pepperwood Court in Galloway on Monday. This happened at the home that she and her estranged husband 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana once shared.

Columbus police said Angel and her estranged husband Gomez-Santana separated for several months. She moved out of her home on Pepperwood Court and wanted to start a new chapter in her life.

On Monday, police said Gomez-Santana lured Angel back to the home by promising to return some of her things. Police said she pulled up to the home and Gomez-Santana shot her several times in the driveway in broad daylight.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gomez-Santana and charged him with murder.

“Not deserving. She didn’t deserve this at all. This was horrific. For it to be someone who you literally just talked to two days ago and just saw last week. I’ve been in shock all day,” Larson-Miller said.

Angel has a daughter, and she just lost her son in August in a motorcycle crash. But she always kept her head high.

Now, the family she’s created must do the same to make sure she gets the justice she deserves.