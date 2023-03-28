Friend of Columbus fisherman and father who drowned says he died doing what he loved

The incident happened during a fishing tournament he helped plan – his friend from high school says he died doing what he loved.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say 44 year-old Shane Henderson died after his boat overturned Saturday on Hoover Reservoir.

It happened during a fishing tournament he helped plan – his friend from high school says he died doing what he loved.

The water at Hoover Reservoir Tuesday was calm – and cold. It’s where divers recovered the body of Henderson – a husband and father who loved fishing.

Jascha Vissman was his friend since high school and says he and Henderson’s family are in shock.

“The thought of a freak accident like this happening, it’s a blow,” he said. “Everybody says the same stuff about him, it’s consistent across the board, he’s the strongest, toughest guy anybody’s ever met.”

He said they spoke on the phone Friday night – and the weather never crossed their minds.

“I’ve lived in Columbus all my life. I’ve been to Hoover Dam and I’ve driven by Hoover Dam and the water never looks anything worse than that,” he said pointing to the water.

On Saturday – wind speeds reached over 60 miles per hour.

“I think that some people may have that perception that it was irresponsible. I don’t think it was. I think he’s just used to coming out the other end OK because he’s been doing it his entire life I don’t think for one instant he was worried or in doubt of his ability to get himself out of that situation,” he said.

Vissman said the focus now is on supporting Henderson’s family. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A GoFundMe was created, reaching halfway to its goal in just a couple days.