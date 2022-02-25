Freezing rain rolls in north of Central Ohio

ODOT currently has 13 plows in Marysville to treat roads

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Another round of winter weather hit Central Ohio Thursday as rain fell across the region. North of Columbus in Union County, rain began to freeze on trees and power lines.

As temperatures drop, the wintery mix could make for dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

ODOT had 150 crews on the roads across Ohio on Thursday. They'll be working throughout the night and into the morning commute. About 13 trucks will be out in Union County.

"As you head out Friday morning, give yourself time to go a little slower than you're used to going. If you're driving to work tomorrow morning the same way you drove to work Monday, you're going too fast," said Brooke Ebersole, public information officer for ODOT Columbus.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly one in five of all vehicle crashes occur during winter conditions. AAA advises drivers to stay off icy roads if possible.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday morning. If you must be out, experts say you should adapt your driving behaviors to the conditions.