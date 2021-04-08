Ohio libraries offering rapid at-home COVID-19 tests as demand rises

The state partnered with the Ohio Library Council earlier this year to make the tests easily available to Ohioans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statewide effort to make free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available to Ohioans is seeing success, according to an update from the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 53,000 rapid tests were given out at 246 library locations statewide throughout the month of August, ODH announced Tuesday.

The state partnered with the Ohio Library Council earlier this year to make the tests easily available to Ohioans.

The Ohio Department of Health purchased 2 million rapid antigen testing kits from Abbott Labs back in January. The tests allow for easy at-home use and are accompanied by a telehealth session to ensure proper use.

In an effort to make the tests easily accessible to Ohioans, the state also partnered with the Ohio Library Council. According to an update from ODH, more than 160,000 tests have been made available through libraries since February.

The update comes amid what Governor Mike DeWine is calling a “renewed interest” in testing as students return to school.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said DeWine. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

Testing is more accessible in Ohio than ever, according to the Ohio Department of Health -- in part due to the easy access through the state’s libraries.

“Our partnerships with libraries to make the at-home rapid tests accessible and convenient are a real breakthrough in our ability to get as many Ohioans tested as possible,” said Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.