Free community college available to Columbus City Schools graduates under new program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools graduates can attend community college for free under a new program announced by the city on Wednesday.

As part of the Columbus Promise program, eligible students who graduate from CCS and complete a FAFSA application can attend Columbus State Community College for up to two years, or six semesters, free of charge.

The program allows students to attend classes full or part time with the goal of completing a two-year degree or certification. Funding for those students will continue as long as they can maintain federal aid standards for academic progress, according to a release sent from the city.

Additionally, program scholars will receive up to $1,000 a year to cover transportation, books and other expenses.

“This investment from city leaders and community partners allows a college education to become a reality,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. “The knowledge and experiences students will gain at Columbus State is going to equip them with skills needed for their continued academic success and prepare them to enter the workforce.”

Columbus State Community College and CCS partnered with the city and ‘I know I Can’ to make the Columbus Promise Program possible.

Currently, the city is prepared to execute phase one of the program, which will fund schooling for classes graduating between the years 2022-24.

In support of the program, the city plans to invest an initial $4 million in funding. It is estimated the first phase of the program, which covers three years of tuition, will cost roughly $9.5 million, according to the city. Columbus State plans to fund $1 million of the overall cost. Over $1.5 million has already been raised for the program, with additional funding expected to come from sponsors.

