Free art passport offers new experience for central Ohioans

Passports can be picked up at more than 30 locations across Columbus through October 31.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Greater Columbus Art Council created a passport that allows anyone to connect with local art galleries, shows and art experiences throughout September and October.

The passport features more than 40 art experiences where participants will receive a sticker for visiting. Greater Columbus Art Council Vice President of Marketing Jami Goldstein said the more stickers participants receive, the greater the chance of them winning a variety of prizes.

“There are signed artist prints, there's tickets to events, there are restaurant gift cards. Then if you get 40 stickers, there's 43 stops and if you manage to collect 40 stickers, you can potentially claim a free night stay at the Leveque with drinks or a private screening at the Gateway Film Center for you and up to 20 of your friends. Possibly, as long as the Broadway season continues, a couple of tickets to Hamilton,” Goldstein said.

Restaurants and businesses have donated a variety of smaller prizes for participants and contributed discounts and coupons within the passport.

Goldstein said the idea for the passport came during the winter months when many were stuck inside during the pandemic.

“We’re really excited about the types of things people are going to be able to get out and have fun with. You know kind of heal our souls we all sort of really needed this engagement with the arts that we missed so much of the past 18+ months,” Goldstein said.