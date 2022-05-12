Franklinton organization gave out over 50,000 diapers in 2021

The Little Bottoms Free Store gives out baby items to families in need every Thursday. Their work is even more necessary with shortages across the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents of young children who have gone to a grocery store recently have most likely noticed the shortage of several items you might need.

That’s where The Little Bottoms Free Store has come into play for families in need.

The store is open every Thursday for a couple of hours. They operate out of the Central City Church in Franklinton and provide families with diapers, wipes and clothing, free of charge.

“Knowing that we can provide [supplies] and that money can go to kiddos education or to their school,” said Heidi Weaver-Smith, Executive Director.

Weaver-Smith says the organization provides supplies for 100 kids each week. Every week families are given 20 diapers per child, which equals out to about 2,000 diapers the organization is giving away each week.

“It's so important for our families because they're stretching every dollar, really working their budgets as best they can, and making sure that every dollar goes as far as it possibly can,” said Weaver-Smith.

The organization says each family spends an average of $80 on diapers each month, and with supply chain issues causing shortages across the country, families say they need the help.

“It's hard because you go into stores and they don't have the right size of diapers or they're out of the wipes,” said Jayde Noel, mother.