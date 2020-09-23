Franklinton community raises money for 'Ohio Hates Cancer' business owner after inventory stolen

Dre Peoples started Ohio Hates Cancer in 2016.

A community is stepping up in support of a Franklinton business owner after his inventory was stolen.

Dre Peoples started Ohio Hates Cancer in 2016. He said his mother-in-law asked him to make a t-shirt for her friends and family affected by cancer. One shirt turned into two, two turned into five, and the rest was history.

Peoples said what makes his shirts different is they are meant for more than events, but everyday life. Twenty percent of the profits go to cancer research.

"I want to...spark a little bit of hope for people that feel like they don't have any. We are in this together, fighting each other's burdens. No one fights alone," Peoples said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Peoples said his business suffered. He was no longer able to sell his products at markets and craft shows. Instead, he spent his time restoring a bus he hoped to turn into a mobile market to sell his merchandise.

"I did everything myself through YouTube. I tried to save up money from shows and saving personal funds...and I finally finished up," he said.

Peoples said he put products inside the bus to get a feel of what the space would look like ahead of its grand opening. However, on Sept 3, his bus was broken into and all his merchandise was stolen.

"It just hurt from the standpoint that it could've been somebody I know because I'm no stranger to my neighborhood," he said.

Peoples knew he would miss his original opening date, but hoped to have merchandise ready to sell by an event the first weekend in October.

"I don't know what I'm going to do and I was like, 'I need a miracle in 15 days'," he said.

He got his miracle when friends, family and strangers in the Franklinton area started raising money to help him restock his store. They ended up raising more than $6,000.