Franklinton church answers huge Thanksgiving need

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many of us are preparing the tables and our stomachs for Thanksgiving.

Some neighborhoods in Central Ohio are with food insecurities.

But in Franklinton, the Crossroads World Outreach Ministries makes sure those who are without, receive.

"We know without this place, people would starve,” said Rachel Shesky, a pastoral assistant and volunteer with the church.

The Thanksgiving holiday is one she holds dear to her heart. "After my grandmother died, it kind of keeps our attention away from the sadness we feel for thanksgiving because we're bringing people joy,” she said.

That's something she has now shared with her community. For the last six years, they've held their annual Free Thanksgiving Meal.

"We have ham, turkey, we have deserts, mashed potatoes, green beans,” she said as she walked us through some of the many courses.

All the food that was served was donated to the church.

Pastor of the church Cory Pariseau said the goal was to help feed nearly 250 people.

"God provides just a bounty full of food for us so it's for us to be able to share with as many people as we can,” said Pariseau.

The church just doesn’t give for the holidays. They provide food weekly to those in the community.

Their annual Inner-City Toy Drive will be on December 11th.

Shesky said they just want to help as many people as they can.