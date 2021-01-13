Police respond to barricade situation in Franklinton

Affected residents were asked to stay inside or leave out the side doors of their building

Columbus police were on the scene of a barricade situation in Franklinton.

Officers were called to the Garden Heights Apartments on the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, two women were reportedly kidnapped which is what prompted this investigation, and they are both safe. They were not inside the apartment when the barricade situation started.

Police are investigating a report of a felony and waited for a search warrant.

