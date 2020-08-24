Franklin Park Conservatory’s 'Field to Table' charity event goes virtual

The 12th annual 'Field to Table' will take place Friday, Aug. 28.

The 2020 'Field to Table' at the Franklin Park Conservatory is being re-imagined as a virtual event.

The annual event raises awareness and critical funds to support the Conservatory's programs, such as community gardens that address food insecurity and support food banks, and accessibility initiatives that ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of the Conservatory.

The 12th annual 'Field to Table' will take place Friday, Aug. 28.