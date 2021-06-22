Franklin County summer program helps students with education, staying on the right path

Franklin County Commissioners have committed upwards of $7.4 million for summer programming for K-12 students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Madison Harvell has big dreams.

“I want to be a singer and a dancer,” she said.

She’s going into the fourth grade this fall. This summer she’s spending her time at St. Stephen’s Community House.

“I really like how you get to learn and have fun,” she said.

“This would be her second summer attending the camp and she was definitely looking forward to it,” Madison’s mother, Jennifer Jean-Baptiste said.

Jean-Baptiste says it started as a way for Madison not to regress in education during the summers.

“She’s learning different things,” she said. “She just gets so into it and it’s the best of both worlds, I’d say, as a parent.”

Franklin County Commissioners have committed upwards of $7.4 million for summer programming for K-12 students. Of that money, $2.3 million goes to fund free summer camps for low-income families.

St. Stephen’s is hosting about 150 kids this summer. It’s one of 24 community providers, in partnership with the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services, offering programming for working parents and those parents going to summer school.

The program is helping to keep youth engaged in learning.

“Definitely,” Robert Brown said. “It’s definitely working.”

Brown, who is the summer STEM coordinator, has been at St. Stephen’s for 20 years. He says the program also serves as a reminder of self-worth and a deterrent against running with the wrong crowds.

“What we try to do is to have positive role models for them that are going to teach them to stay away from those things that are maybe going on in their community that will keep them in harm’s way,” Brown said.

For now, she's enjoying camp and her friends all while learning.

For now, she’s enjoying camp and her friends all while learning.

“Not only are you learning but you’re having fun and learning at the same time,” she said.