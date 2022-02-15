Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 66-year-old man with dementia

Donald Hairston walked away from a medical facility in the 5100 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 66-year-old man who has dementia.

Donald Hairston walked away from a medical facility in the 5100 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Hairston is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Hairston may have a cane. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat with a white pom and he was also carrying a black backpack.