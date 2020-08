Angelina Jackson was reported missing on July 21.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Angelina Jackson was reported missing on July 21.

The sheriff’s office says she may be on the east side of Columbus near Refugee Road.

Officials say Jackson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.