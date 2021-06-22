Franklin County Sheriff’s Office returns to hosting community events

For the first time since the pandemic hit, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies were able to spend time connecting with kids in the community.

They hosted an ice cream social outside Beacon Elementary School in Hilliard Tuesday, complete with therapy K-9s.

They teamed up with the non-profit, Festa, to spend some time with kids who are part of their summer program.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Outreach and Engagement Unit has not been able to do these sorts of community meet-ups in more than a year.

Everyone, meet my new friend Woody. This 3-year-old Australian Labradoodle is trained as a Therapy K9. @FCSOTherapyK9 🐾 pic.twitter.com/N1E4tBHJO6 — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) June 22, 2021

“It feels great,” said Deputy Demarco Marable, Franklin County Sheriff's Office. “Last year was kind of a bummer we weren't able to get out and interact with the kids and doing events in the community. We're very excited to get back out this summer and engage with our community again."

But it’s about more than getting back to a new normal.

“There’s been a huge divide with law enforcement and the community and we think this is a great way to bridge that gap again,” said deputy Marable. “We are human too and we like to have fun and enjoy things like ice cream and get out and enjoy the nice sunny weather.”