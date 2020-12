Melanie Wood was reported missing on Dec. 8.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Officials say Wood is 5'3", weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.

She may be driving a 2017 blue Acura with an Ohio license plate of HTR8172.

Wood may be with her pitbull/rottweiler Lea.