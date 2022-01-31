Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 to receive new protective vest

Ivan is expected to receive the vest in eight to 10 weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 will soon be wearing a new protective vest.

Ivan is expected to get the bullet and stab protective vest in the next eight to 10 weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vest is being donated by a nonprofit group called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Each vest is valued at between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs between four and five pounds.

Ivan’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”