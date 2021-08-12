Franklin County Sheriff's Office K-9 retiring after 8 years of service

The sheriff's office said Will is a dual purpose narcotic detection/patrol dog.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced K-9 Will is retiring after serving with them for eight years.

"As a team, Sgt. Valentine and Will assisted multiple agencies in narcotics detection as well as tracks, article searches and building searches," the sheriff's office said.

Both Sgt. Valentine and Will were featured on "Live PD" during its third season.

The sheriff's office said Will is going to be missed and they wish him the best in retirement.