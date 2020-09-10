Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting

There's currently no information about a suspect.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Mifflin Township.

The sheriff's office said deputies and detectives were notified by Columbus police about shots fired in the area of Loretta Avenue and Rankin Avenue around 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a male was shot and pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.

He has not been identified as the sheriff's office notifies his next of kin.