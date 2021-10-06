Franklin County Sheriff's Office inmate becomes first in 15 years to earn diploma while incarcerated

The sheriff's office hosted a party to celebrate the new grad

For the first time in 15 years, an inmate with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has earned their diploma while incarcerated.

“Nobody can ever take that away from you. You earned it. It’s yours,” the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The post went on to thank FCSO Social Services, as well as the teachers and leaders at Central High School for investing time in the inmates at its facility.

Additionally, the department hosted a party to celebrate the new grad.