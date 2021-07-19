Franklin County Sheriff's deputy credited for helping pull driver in overturned semi to safety

Deputy Jonathon Miller was off duty when he came across the truck, which was overturned and leaking fuel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of its deputies for helping pull a truck driver to safety when a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 71 last month.

Deputy Jonathon Miller was off duty and driving north on the interstate near Fayette County on June 26 when he came across the truck, which was overturned and leaking fuel.

Deputy Miller, with the help of several other good Samaritans, quickly pulled the driver to safety, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. He then stayed at the scene until first responders arrived, providing cold water and ice to the driver who the sheriff’s office says appeared to be in shock.