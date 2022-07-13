Franklin County Sheriff to dedicate new corrections center focused on recidivism

The Franklin County commissioners along with Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin are hosting a ceremony Wednesday to dedicate the new corrections center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County commissioners along with Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin are hosting a ceremony Wednesday to dedicate the new corrections center along Fisher Road.

It’s called the James A. Karnes Corrections Center, named after the late sheriff James A. Karnes who was the county’s longest-serving sheriff.

More than 600 sheriff’s deputies and employees are getting training to prepare for the new facility.

County leaders said the new center will utilize a “direct supervision” model to provide support services and treatment for issues like addiction or mental health so each individual has a better chance of not re-offending.

Each housing unit has space for programming and services, medical care and recreation.