Franklin County Dog Shelter finds puppy abandoned in their snowy parking lot

The shelter posted on Thursday that a dog was left in their snowy parking lot in a cage with some toys.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is reminding people to contact them if they plan on surrendering an animal.

The shelter posted on Thursday that a dog was left in their snowy parking lot in a cage in the below-freezing temperatures

When volunteers found him, they brought him inside to discover that he also had a BB gun injury to his head.

"Luckily, we have lots of people coming in and out of the shelter so he wasn't outside for long. But this is unacceptable," the shelter wrote.

The dog in the post is now safe and being treated at the shelter, but those at the shelter want to remind dog owners that if they find that they can no longer take care of their pet to give them a call.

If you have a dog in your possession that you need to give up, they ask to give them a call so they can schedule a time and date. If you happen to find a stray dog, you can bring them to the shelter at any time.

Franklin County Dog Shelter reminds us that during the winter months, that our pets are also impacted by the cold temperatures. So limit time outside and watch for slick spots under snow.

The shelter does have a pantry that offers free food, treats, and blankets for those pet owners that fall on hard times. Last year, they gave out around 20,000 pounds of dog food. If you are in need of supplies you can call the shelter at (614) 525- 3647.

If you can no longer take care of your dog or find a stray, you can call the shelter at (614) 525-3400.

If you want to donate to the shelter or have supplies to give, you can find more information here.