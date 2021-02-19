Franklin County shelter finds dog abandoned in their snowy parking lot

The shelter posted on Thursday that a dog was left in their snowy parking lot in a cage with some toys.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is reminding people to contact them if they plan on surrendering an animal.

"Luckily, we have lots of people coming in and out of the shelter so he wasn't outside for long. But this is unacceptable," the shelter wrote.

They reported the dog was warm and safe.