Franklin County Prosecutor's Office receives Ohio BCI's investigation on fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has turned over its report on the man who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer earlier this year to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

Donovan Lewis, 20, was fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson on Aug. 30 while officers were serving a warrant at an apartment in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Officers were at the residence to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence and assault.

Body camera footage shows Anderson opening a bedroom door and in an apartment and immediately shooting Lewis, who appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot. No weapon was found.

Officers handcuffed him, took him outside and performed life-saving measures before he was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

An autopsy report shows Lewis was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged his internal organs before becoming lodged in his pelvis.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack selected H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer, both former senior assistant prosecutors, to act as special prosecutors in the case.