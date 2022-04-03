Franklin County prosecutor pleads guilty to OVI

Daniel Cable was charged with an OVI in December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County prosecutor has pleaded guilty to an OVI he was charged with last year, according to court records. That's the same crime he's in charge of prosecuting.



In December, Daniel Cable was cited for OVI.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office said in a statement, "We were aware of the situation when it arose and, as per usual, do not comment on personnel matters."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said OVI’s are increasing statewide.

“What we've seen is a steady trend of an increase in the amount of OVI arrests patrol has been making. What's even more concerning is the amount of drug-impaired OVIs associated with that,” said OSHP Lieutenant Nathan Dennis.

Aside from a drop during the shutdown in the pandemic, OVI’s have increased nearly every year.

With a warm weekend and St. Patrick's Day coming up, OSHP wants you to think twice before you have a drink and get behind the wheel.

“This weekend, people are going to want to go out and gather and they are going to want to be partaking in alcoholic beverages and making a choice whether they are going to drive a vehicle. Obviously not driving a vehicle is the smart choice to make,” Dennis said.