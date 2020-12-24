Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appointed as a special prosecutor in Andre' Hill case

Dave Yost will assist Ron O'Brien in the case of Andre' Hill, who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien has appointed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as a special prosecutor in the case of Andre' Hill.

Hill, who is Black, was fatally shot by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Tuesday on Oberlin Drive.

O'Brien said in a court filing that Yost and his office will assist " in pursuit of his statutory responsibilities, and in particular, in the matters of the independent review and/or presentation to the Grand Jury as well as any subsequent proceedings as to the shooting death."

Officers responded to Oberlin Drive just after 1:30 a.m. after getting a non-emergency call about a man sitting in an SUV, turning it on and off.

The Columbus Division of Police said the officers arrived at the scene, saw a garage door open and a man was inside.

The man, later identified as Hill, walked towards the officers with a cell phone in his left hand. Coy, a 19-year veteran with the division, shot Hill.

He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Coy did not turn on his body camera until after the shooting, but the technology inside the camera records a 60-second look back, but it does not have audio.

Coy has been relieved of his duties and turned in his badge and gun.