Voters in Franklin County being checked in manually by paper polls books instead of electronically

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m tonight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County voters are having to be checked in manually by paper poll books instead of electronically this morning.

According to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections, he said they determined this early and will now use paper to check people in.

Here is his statement:

"The Franklin County Board of Elections will be using its backup paper poll books to check in voters today. This is why we have contingency plans in place and the process is working. The issue arose when trying to download up-to-date voter files to our electronic poll pads. We decided to go with the backup paper poll books to ensure that one voter can only cast one vote."

The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted saying that this happens occasionally and is something the boards were directed to prepare for.

Franklin County Board of Elections also learned they were not able to upload about all early in-person voting data into their system.

