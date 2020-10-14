Franklin County overdose deaths up more than 70% from last year

Dr. Ortiz said 85.5% of the overdose deaths are related to fentanyl, compared to 79% in 2019.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The number of overdose deaths in Franklin County in the first six months of 2020 is up more than 70% compared to the same time frame in 2019.

According to Franklin County coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, the county saw 437 people die from overdoses from January 1 to June 30.

She said that is an increase of 73.4% from the year prior.

Dr. Ortiz said 85.5% of the overdose deaths are related to fentanyl, compared to 79% in 2019.

Overdose deaths related to heroin accounted for 2.5% in 2020 so far and 5% in 2019.