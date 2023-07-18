Man charged with rape after allegedly having sexual contact with minor in school parking lot

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jaciel Santiago Martinez was charged Monday with one count of rape.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly having sexual conduct with a minor in a southwest Columbus elementary school parking lot, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Records say a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol in a marked cruiser in the 4700 block of Stiles Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Monday when he spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Stiles Elementary School.

The deputy said two people were in the vehicle, 19-year-old Jaciel Santiago Martinez, and an unnamed girl under 13 years old.

Records say law enforcement determined that Martinez had made sexual contact with the victim in the backseat of the vehicle.