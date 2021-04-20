Franklin County K9 dies unexpectedly after medical emergency

K9 Vando served with handler Aaron Heflin since 2013.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that they lost one of their K9's Monday evening.

K9 Vando died following a medical emergency.

Vando, who was going to retire soon, served as a dual purpose explosive detection/patrol K9 and worked with partner Sergeant Aaron Heflin since 2013.

"He assisted in countless bomb sweeps, provided security for dignitaries, and assisted in multiple tracks leading to the arrests of violent felons," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

"No words for how much we will miss you, buddy," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.