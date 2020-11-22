Franklin County Jail van damaged by bottle in downtown Columbus

No one was hurt and no charges have been filed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County Jail van windshield was damaged by a bottle Sunday in downtown Columbus.

The sheriff's office said the van was traveling west on Rich Street near 3rd Street around 7:30 a.m. when it was hit by a plastic bottle, mostly full of orange juice.

It appears the bottle came from the direction of a new condo complex, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is talking to several people to determine exactly what happened.