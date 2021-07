The shelter says they have had over 300 dogs come in since July 1.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter will be lowering the price of adoptions for one day as they are almost at full capacity.

As a result, all adoption fees will be $18 on Sunday, July 18.

You can view all of the adoptable dogs on the shelter's website.