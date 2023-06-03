Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers partners with Franklin County Dog Shelter for adoption event

To help out possible new dog parents, the shelter waived the adoption fees during the event. The only expense was an $18 Franklin County dog license fee.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center celebrated National Pet Appreciation Week by hosting an adoption event with more than 150 adoptable dogs on Saturday.

The event, called “Fur the Love of Football,” was the first of its kind at the shelter and was done in partnership with Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers. According to the shelter, their aim was to raise awareness within the community, promote pet adoption and help find loving homes for their dogs.

"I love dogs. I mean, my parents, they wouldn't let me have a dog whenever I was in elementary, middle and high school, so as soon as I got out of college I tried to get a dog," Chambers told 10TV during the event. "Now, I've got a husky named Maverick and I kind of fell in love with him. Just had a love for dogs ever since I was little."

To help out possible new dog parents, the shelter waived the adoption fees during the event. The only expense was an $18 Franklin County dog license fee.

Not only were there adoptable pups, but the event also featured local vendors, outdoor games, ice cream trucks, meet and greets and more.

Cristina, one of the shelter’s dogs that was previously adopted, stopped by the shelter to show off her fetching skills with Chambers for a game of fetch and football.

“We are endlessly grateful to have such a supportive and animal-loving community here in Franklin County.” Erin Hamill, marketing and community relations manager at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, said. “Steele Chambers, #22 with The Ohio State Buckeyes, has always been a huge dog lover and big-time supporter of the shelter as well as pet adoption."

Friends of the Shelter, a nonprofit organization that helps fund medical care for sick or injured dogs at the shelter, was also at the event.

Janet Hawk, the director of the organization, said that they contribute about $200,000 a year through different fundraising events. Two of their biggest events are coming up this summer.

On August 19, Friends of the Shelter will be holding an event at the Peggy McConnell Arts Center to help raise money. There will be a silent art auction and art for sale. Last year, they raised $25,000 at the event.