Franklin County deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson to go on disability retirement

The sheriff's office said Deputy Jason Meade's retirement takes effect on July 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. is leaving the office to go on disability retirement, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

"Law Enforcement disability decisions are governed by state law and made by the pension system," Baldwin said. "As sheriff, I have no control or input over what the pension system decides with this or any other disability case."

Mark Collins, Meade's attorney said he has no comment because this is a labor case, not the criminal case.

Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was working with a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force on Dec. 4, 2020.

The task force had just finished an unsuccessful search for a fugitive when Goodson allegedly drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

Meade confronted Goodson outside his vehicle in front of a residence. A witness said Meade commanded Goodson to drop his gun. When he didn't, Meade shot him.

Goodson's family said he was shot while walking into his home carrying food.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Goodson was shot six times - five times in his back and once in his buttocks.