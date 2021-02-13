Franklin County deputy terminated after being charged in federal child pornography case

Daniel Heintz was a non-certified deputy at the Franklin County Jail, meaning he could not carry a weapon or be on patrol.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was terminated Friday after he was charged in a federal child pornography case.

The official charges against Daniel Heintz were filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. They include one count of advertising for visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was a non-certified deputy at the Franklin County Jail, meaning he could not carry a weapon or be on patrol. He was hired in 2007.



Heintz was initially placed on administrative leave by Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Feb. 11.

"While everyone arrested is presumed innocent, someone charged with a felony loses the privilege of working for the people of Franklin County," Baldwin wrote in an emailed statement earlier this month.

According to court records, an investigation started with an arrest of a different man in August in Illinois.

While searching that person’s Kik account, federal investigators found previous messages between the arrested suspect and another user, who was later identified as Heintz.

Officials in Illinois also got permission to take over the suspect’s account to continue communication with Heintz while posing as the Illinois suspect.

Court documents show that, during those conversations in August 2020, Heintz and the Illinois suspect discussed their mutual sexual interest in children and the possibility of Heintz taking a nude photo of an unidentified minor female. They also exchanged images of themselves and files of pornography, including child pornography.

During those conversations, Heintz also indicated that he would “love to watch” the Illinois suspect rape a child, according to the documents.

On Jan. 2, Kik responded to an emergency disclosure request for Heintz’s account. An administrative subpoena was then served to AT&T for further identifying information. That is what led investigators down the path of confirming Heintz’s identity.

On Feb. 10, search warrants were obtained, and they were served the following day, including at Heintz's home and workplace, the Franklin County Jail. Heintz’s phone and other electronics were seized.

Court documents show the searches have yielded tens of thousands of images, which included nude photos and sexual activity among minors.

The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police said in a written statement, "The FOP has been made aware that Federal charges have been filed against a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. The FOP is not privy to the details of this criminal investigation; however, if he is found guilty of these offenses then we will take swift action in removing him from membership. The Fraternal Order of Police does not tolerate this type of behavior."

Attorney Steve Nolder is representing Heintz. He told 10TV it is too early in the investigation to comment on the legitimacy of the charges. He also confirmed that he made a request that Heintz not be held in the Franklin County Jail, where he worked.

That request was honored. Wednesday afternoon, Heintz was booked into a different county jail. On Friday, a judge ruled Heintz will remain in the jail pending the outcome of the case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.