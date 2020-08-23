x
Franklin County deputy escapes serious injury in hit-and-run crash

The crash happened near Hague Avenue and Mound Street on Saturday.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
A damaged Franklin County deputy's cruiser after a hit-and-run crash on August 22, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County deputy was not seriously hurt after the deputy's cruiser was struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened Saturday near Hague Avenue and Mound Street around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect ran a red light, hit the deputy's cruiser, and then ran off.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later by Columbus police officers.

The name of the suspect and any possible charges have not been released.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.