Franklin County deputy charged in federal child pornography case

Daniel Heintz is a non-certified deputy at the Franklin County Jail, meaning he cannot carry a weapon or be on patrol.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is facing federal child pornography charges.

Daniel Heintz is a non-certified deputy at the Franklin County Jail, meaning he cannot carry a weapon or be on patrol.

According to court records, the investigation started in August in Illinois.

While searching that person’s Kik account, federal investigators found previous messages between the arrested suspect and another user.

That person was later identified as Heintz. Officials in Illinois also got permission to take over the suspect’s account to continue communication with Heintz will posing as the suspect.

Court documents show that, during those conversations in August 2020, Heintz and the Illinois suspect discussed their mutual sexual interest in children and the possibility of Heintz taking a nude photo of an unidentified minor female. They also exchanged images of themselves and files of pornography, including child pornography.

During those conversations, Heintz also indicated that he would “love to watch” the Illinois suspect rape a child, according to the documents.

On Jan. 2, Kik responded to an emergency disclosure request for Heintz’s account. An administrative subpoena was then served to AT&T for further identifying information. That is what led investigators down the path of confirming Heintz’s identity.

On Feb. 10, search warrants were obtained, and they were served the following day, including at Heintz's home. His phone and other electronics were seized. Court documents show the searches have yielded tens of thousands of images, which included nude photos and sexual activity among minors.

Heintz was placed on administrative leave by Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Feb. 11.

Baldwin said on Wednesday he is beginning the process of terminating Heintz's employment with the sheriff's office.

"While everyone arrested is presumed innocent, someone charged with a felony loses the privilege of working for the people of Franklin County," Baldwin wrote in an emailed statement.