Franklin County deputy arrested, accused of pill shopping

Lonnie Maxson is facing a fifth-degree felony charge of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County deputy accused of pill shopping and getting overlapping prescriptions has been arrested.

According to court records, Lonnie Maxson obtained a seven-day prescription for oxycodone-acetaminophen on Feb. 9.

He is accused of then obtaining a four-day prescription on Feb. 11 for hydrocodone-acetaminophen, court records show.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Maxson was hired in Oct. 2016 and has served as a corrections officer at the Franklin County Jail facility on Jackson Pike.

