2 Franklin County deputies help save life of man found unconscious in car

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was “incredibly proud” of deputies Dan Benson and Ryley Mullins for jumping into action.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Two Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are being honored for saving a man’s life while responding to reports that he was unconscious and slumped over in a car.

In a post to Facebook, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was “incredibly proud” of deputies Dan Benson and Ryley Mullins for jumping into action.

When Benson and Mullins found the man in his car, he was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the post. The closest medic was responding to another call, so the deputies immediately started chest compressions until a Prairie Township Fire Department crew could arrive. It was determined that the man was in cardiac arrest, and emergency responders issued advance treatment upon arriving.

According to the post, the man’s pulse returned and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

“The first responders’ swift actions and teamwork saved the patient’s life,” the sheriff’s office said. “Every day, FCSO deputies put on the uniform and walk out the door never knowing what they are going to face. Every day, they make a difference. Great job, deputies!”

You can read the full post below:

